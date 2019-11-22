|
|
Olga I. Castellon
March 8, 1927 - November 19, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Olga I. Castellon, 92, of Newburgh, NY entered into eternal rest Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Olga was the daughter of the late Luis and Carmen (Silva) Castellon, born in Puerto Rico on March 8, 1927.
Olga graduated from the University of Puerto Rico. When she moved to America she worked as a bookkeeper for American Express in Manhattan.
Titi Olga will be remembered as a dedicated and caring daughter for Mama Ketty and loving sister to her siblings, Yolanda, Hector and Blanca. She will always be cherished as our loving "Titi", who never missed a significant celebration in our lives and always expressed her love and admiration for all of us. She will be missed greatly.
Olga is survived by her nieces and nephews: Sharon Celentano and her husband James, Steven Mesler and his wife Debbie, Stacey Mesler and her husband Colin Cuite, Sean Mesler, Jose Castellon, Luis Castellon and his wife Connie Xu, Julio Castellon and Olga Castellon. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her siblings: Yolanda Kaslove, Luis H. Castellon Jr. and Blanca L. Mesler.
A Memorial Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Nicholas on the Hudson in New Hamburg, NY with Rev. Leigh Hall officiating. To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019