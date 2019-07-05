|
Olga Kikina
July 4, 2019
Walden, NY
Olga Kikina of Walden, NY passed away on July 4, 2019 at Sapphire Nursing Home at Meadow Hill.
She has no known survivors. In keeping with Olga's wishes, services will be private. Burial will be in the Wallkill Valley Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Olga's name to the Walden Humane Society, 2489 Albany Post Rd. Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 5 to July 6, 2019