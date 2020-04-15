|
Olga "Ollie" L. Booth
April 12, 2020
Grahamsville, NY
Olga "Ollie" L. Booth of Grahamsville, NY was called home to the Lord on Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was 86 years old. Born in Brooklyn, NY in 1933, Ollie was the only child of Fred and Olga Schlottmann.
A natural student, she was Valedictorian of Valley Stream Central High School in 1951, and then went on to study music and education at Adelphi University, earning a BA in 1955, and an MA from Teachers College, Columbia University a few years later. She taught music in the Wantagh, NY public schools for many years before getting married and starting a family. Ollie built a successful private piano practice and gave piano lessons to hundreds of students across 40 years, both on Long Island and locally in Grahamsville.
Beloved wife of Malcolm W. Booth; devoted mother to Norma E. Pena, Pamela B. Rosati, Douglas P. Booth and Roger E. Booth; wonderful grandmother to Sydney T. Booth, Elizabeth M. Booth, and R.J. Price, Kathryn C. Rosati and Matthew M. Rosati; and loving mother-in-law to Tammy W. Booth and Valentin Pena, Ollie was a gifted pianist, former church organist and choir director and a faithful Christian. She loved her family, the opera, the beach, and good conversation. She will be missed by all who knew her.
A private family service at Colonial Funeral Home in Woodbourne, NY, will be followed by a graveside service of Christian burial at Grahamsville Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to Hospice of Sullivan County, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550 is preferred. A proper memorial service with music, friends and family will be planned for a future date.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020