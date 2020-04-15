Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Memorial Funeral Home
396 Main Street
Woodbourne, NY 12788
(845) 434-7363
Resources
More Obituaries for Olga Booth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olga L. "Ollie" Booth


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olga L. "Ollie" Booth Obituary
Olga "Ollie" L. Booth
April 12, 2020
Grahamsville, NY
Olga "Ollie" L. Booth of Grahamsville, NY was called home to the Lord on Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was 86 years old. Born in Brooklyn, NY in 1933, Ollie was the only child of Fred and Olga Schlottmann.
A natural student, she was Valedictorian of Valley Stream Central High School in 1951, and then went on to study music and education at Adelphi University, earning a BA in 1955, and an MA from Teachers College, Columbia University a few years later. She taught music in the Wantagh, NY public schools for many years before getting married and starting a family. Ollie built a successful private piano practice and gave piano lessons to hundreds of students across 40 years, both on Long Island and locally in Grahamsville.
Beloved wife of Malcolm W. Booth; devoted mother to Norma E. Pena, Pamela B. Rosati, Douglas P. Booth and Roger E. Booth; wonderful grandmother to Sydney T. Booth, Elizabeth M. Booth, and R.J. Price, Kathryn C. Rosati and Matthew M. Rosati; and loving mother-in-law to Tammy W. Booth and Valentin Pena, Ollie was a gifted pianist, former church organist and choir director and a faithful Christian. She loved her family, the opera, the beach, and good conversation. She will be missed by all who knew her.
A private family service at Colonial Funeral Home in Woodbourne, NY, will be followed by a graveside service of Christian burial at Grahamsville Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to Hospice of Sullivan County, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550 is preferred. A proper memorial service with music, friends and family will be planned for a future date.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olga's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -