|
|
Olimpia M. Graham
December 30, 1934 - May 12, 2019
Warwick, NY
Olimpia M. Graham (nee Binetti) of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully at her home on May 12, 2019. She was 84 years old.
Born December 30, 1934 in New York, NY to the late Corado and Maria (Percocco) Binetti.
Olimpia was married to the late James G. Graham. She was the former owner and chef of The Tiffany Room Restaurant in Warwick. After retirement, she still enjoyed cooking. When she wasn't in the kitchen, she enjoyed playing dominoes, bowling and being a snowbird.
She is survived by her children: John McClean and his wife, Denise of Brooklyn, Marguerite Berwick of New Windsor, Maria Callery and her husband, Frank of Warwick, Angela Kukelka and her husband, William of Middletown; stepsons, James Graham and his wife, Diane of Port Jervis and John M. Graham and his wife, Roseann of Pine Island; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, James and his daughter, Mary Kate; and son-in-law, Gary Berwick.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a funeral service at 1 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. Inurnment will follow the service in Warwick Cemetery, 94 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 15 to May 16, 2019