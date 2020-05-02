Oliver B. Cronin
July 28, 1975 - April 25, 2020
Matamoras, PA - Formerly of Pine Bush, NY
Our beloved Oliver B. Cronin died unexpectedly on April 25, 2020. He was born on July 28, 1975 in Queens, NY to the late Geraldine and John Cronin. He had undergraduate degrees from Sage Jr. College of Albany and SUNY Cortland and a master's degree from SUNY New Paltz. He resided in both Staten Island, NY and Matamoras, PA and was a longtime resident of Pine Bush, NY.
Oliver was a member of local 311, he worked in NYC for local 52 and the Metropolitan Opera House as a stagehand doing shows, concerts, movies and television.
Oliver was warm, welcoming, brave, and endlessly resilient. He was an adored father, brother and a loyal friend. He can be remembered as someone who could talk to anyone and when in his company you were guaranteed a smile. He loved sports and excelled in basketball earning a scholarship to college. Sports of any kind was a favorite past time.
Oliver is survived by three beloved children: sons, Colin and Brady Cronin and daughter, Riley Cronin; their mother, Christine, and her children: Joey, Brea, and Leia; his siblings: Michael, Edward, Kathleen and many nephews and a niece.
We take comfort in knowing he is free and surrounded by light. We take comfort in knowing he will be welcomed into the afterlife by his recently departed and beloved brother JJ. We would have given anything to grow old with him.
Due to current circumstances, there are no services planned at this time. A celebration of Oliver's life will be announced at a future date. Those interested in making a donation to Oliver and Christine's children may do so through GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/oliver-cronin
To leave an online condolence please visit: www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
July 28, 1975 - April 25, 2020
Matamoras, PA - Formerly of Pine Bush, NY
Our beloved Oliver B. Cronin died unexpectedly on April 25, 2020. He was born on July 28, 1975 in Queens, NY to the late Geraldine and John Cronin. He had undergraduate degrees from Sage Jr. College of Albany and SUNY Cortland and a master's degree from SUNY New Paltz. He resided in both Staten Island, NY and Matamoras, PA and was a longtime resident of Pine Bush, NY.
Oliver was a member of local 311, he worked in NYC for local 52 and the Metropolitan Opera House as a stagehand doing shows, concerts, movies and television.
Oliver was warm, welcoming, brave, and endlessly resilient. He was an adored father, brother and a loyal friend. He can be remembered as someone who could talk to anyone and when in his company you were guaranteed a smile. He loved sports and excelled in basketball earning a scholarship to college. Sports of any kind was a favorite past time.
Oliver is survived by three beloved children: sons, Colin and Brady Cronin and daughter, Riley Cronin; their mother, Christine, and her children: Joey, Brea, and Leia; his siblings: Michael, Edward, Kathleen and many nephews and a niece.
We take comfort in knowing he is free and surrounded by light. We take comfort in knowing he will be welcomed into the afterlife by his recently departed and beloved brother JJ. We would have given anything to grow old with him.
Due to current circumstances, there are no services planned at this time. A celebration of Oliver's life will be announced at a future date. Those interested in making a donation to Oliver and Christine's children may do so through GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/oliver-cronin
To leave an online condolence please visit: www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 2 to May 3, 2020.