Millspaugh Funeral Director
22 Bank St
Walden, NY 12586
(845) 778-3200
Olivia Forman Obituary
Olivia Forman
September 25, 1947 - January 16, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Olivia Forman, age 72 of Montgomery, NY passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown NY, after a valiant battle with lung cancer. She was in the presence of her loving family and friends.
The daughter of Pedro Rivera and the late Esther Malave Rivera, she was born September 25, 1947 in Mayaguez Puerto Rico.
Olivia was a longtime member of Goodwill Church where she served as a deacon in both Montgomery and Port Jervis locations. She was a retired operator for Verizon in Newburgh, NY.
Survivors include her husband, Howard Forman at home; daughter, Linda Newcomb of Walden, son, William Viana Jr. and Nes of Croton on Hudson, daughter, Ilene Gomez and Sergio of Ellenville, son, Eric Forman and Hilary of Sugar Loaf, son, Marcus Reyes and Inna of FL, daughter, Aliza Forman of UK; six grandchildren: Billie, Chelsea, Jonah, Elishia, Megan, Karolina; father, Pedro Rivera.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to Noon on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Goodwill Church, 2135 Route 208, Montgomery, NY. A funeral service will follow at Noon at the church. Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Wallkill Valley Cemetery, Walden, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Goodwill Church, 2135 Route 208, Montgomery, NY 12549.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
