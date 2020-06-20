Oscar "Jim" Beebe
October 22, 1922 - June 18, 2020
Middletown, NY
Oscar Jim Bebee, a retired machinist and resident of Middletown and formerly of Tennessee, died after a short illness at ORMC on June 18 2020. He was 97.
The son of the late Harry and Nealie Lewis Beebe. he was born in Goshen, NY on October 22, 1922. He celebrated Valentine's Day on February 14, 1943 by marrying the love of his life, Lucy Martino, and together they raised two daughters.
He was an avid Yankees fan but would watch any and all other teams and kept up with all current events. He had a sharp and witty mind right up to the end. He enjoyed meeting new people and they would instantly be charmed by his sharpness, politeness and sense of humor. People always remembered him. He will be sorely missed by his family and all those who knew him. Rest in peace Daddy, you are finally together with Mommy.
He served proudly in the U.S. Army in World War II as a medical technician. Six weeks after the Normandy Invasion in France, he was instrumental in setting up a hospital in a field for the injured, not unlike the extra hospitals that were recently set up for the Covid-19 epidemic. As the war ended, he was in route from France to Japan but the ship was sent back to the U.S. He was a proud and patriotic veteran who belonged and served as Post Commander of American Legion Post 1181 (four times) and a lifetime member of the VFW #5523. He loved his country and instilled in his family that same respect for the flag, our veterans of the USA.
Special thanks go to Dr. Charles Strober for his excellent care and support.
He is survived by his two daughters, Sandra Beebe of Middletown and Sharon McCarey (Leo) of Greenville; step-daughter, Diane Ecklund (Albert); and one he always referred to as his adopted daughter, Margaret Grosso. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren: Shani Luccketti (Kevin), Leo McCarey Jr. (Donna) and great-grandchildren: Shelby and Molly Luccketti and Kathleen McCarey.
He was predeceased by his wife, Lucy Martino Beebe on December 2, 1972, his second wife, Agnes Hasbrouck Beebe on January 24, 2014, and his parents.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23 at the Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. A service of Remembrance will be celebrated at noon with the Reverend Jeff Farley officiating. Burial will follow in the family plot at Wallkill Cemetery with Military Honors.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc., www.applebee-mcphillips.com
October 22, 1922 - June 18, 2020
Middletown, NY
Oscar Jim Bebee, a retired machinist and resident of Middletown and formerly of Tennessee, died after a short illness at ORMC on June 18 2020. He was 97.
The son of the late Harry and Nealie Lewis Beebe. he was born in Goshen, NY on October 22, 1922. He celebrated Valentine's Day on February 14, 1943 by marrying the love of his life, Lucy Martino, and together they raised two daughters.
He was an avid Yankees fan but would watch any and all other teams and kept up with all current events. He had a sharp and witty mind right up to the end. He enjoyed meeting new people and they would instantly be charmed by his sharpness, politeness and sense of humor. People always remembered him. He will be sorely missed by his family and all those who knew him. Rest in peace Daddy, you are finally together with Mommy.
He served proudly in the U.S. Army in World War II as a medical technician. Six weeks after the Normandy Invasion in France, he was instrumental in setting up a hospital in a field for the injured, not unlike the extra hospitals that were recently set up for the Covid-19 epidemic. As the war ended, he was in route from France to Japan but the ship was sent back to the U.S. He was a proud and patriotic veteran who belonged and served as Post Commander of American Legion Post 1181 (four times) and a lifetime member of the VFW #5523. He loved his country and instilled in his family that same respect for the flag, our veterans of the USA.
Special thanks go to Dr. Charles Strober for his excellent care and support.
He is survived by his two daughters, Sandra Beebe of Middletown and Sharon McCarey (Leo) of Greenville; step-daughter, Diane Ecklund (Albert); and one he always referred to as his adopted daughter, Margaret Grosso. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren: Shani Luccketti (Kevin), Leo McCarey Jr. (Donna) and great-grandchildren: Shelby and Molly Luccketti and Kathleen McCarey.
He was predeceased by his wife, Lucy Martino Beebe on December 2, 1972, his second wife, Agnes Hasbrouck Beebe on January 24, 2014, and his parents.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23 at the Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. A service of Remembrance will be celebrated at noon with the Reverend Jeff Farley officiating. Burial will follow in the family plot at Wallkill Cemetery with Military Honors.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc., www.applebee-mcphillips.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.