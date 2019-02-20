|
|
Oskar Stefan Tanasijczuk
March 24, 1947 - February 19, 2019
Glen Spey, NY
Mr. Oskar Stefan Tanasijczuk of Glen Spey, NY died Monday, February 19, 2019 the result of an unfortunate accident at Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla, NY. He was 71.
He was born March 24, 1947 in Radkersburg, Austria the son of the late Basil and the late Natalia Tanasijczuk and later became a U.S. Citizen.
Stefan served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He was an active and supportive member of St. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Glen Spey where he served as Treasurer. He was also a member of St. Volodymyr's Ukrainian Church, Glen Spey. He was a member of the Ukrainian Engineering Society and the Hunter College Engineering Association.
A family statement read: "Stefan was a loving husband, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and exceptional friend, devoted parishioner and a beacon of light to all who knew him. He had many passions including photography, long walks with his wife, playing the violin and repairing watches for his friends. Stefan will always be remembered for his kind and compassionate spirit as well as his wonderful sense of humor."
He was a brilliant man who could think on a higher level and at the same time he was a talented craftsman who could work miracles with his hands. Stefan enjoyed helping people and loved everyone unconditionally. He had many interests including music, the arts, his love of animals and nature's beauty.
Surviving are his loving wife, Nadia; two sisters, Olga and Iryna and her husband, John; sister-in-law, Luba and her husband, Ivan; niece, Natalia; nephews, Oleh, Alex and Ivan; He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Marko.
A visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm followed by a Panachyda Service at 4:00pm in St. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 329 High Road, Glen Spey, NY 12737.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 with a Liturgy Mass at 11:00 AM in St. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 329 High Road, Glen Spey, NY 12737.
Burial will be at Glen Spey Cemetery, Glen Spey, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 329 High Rd., PO Box 127, Glen Spey, NY 12737.
Arrangements by Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 845.856.5191. For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019