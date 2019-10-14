|
|
Otti Brewer
April 3, 1920 - October 5, 2019
Middletown, NY
Otti Brewer, a longtime resident of the area, died after a brief illness at ORMC, she was 99 ½ years old.
Otti was born to Gustav and Anna Wiewecke Sallein in Berlin, Germany on April 3, 1920. She emigrated to the U.S. in 1952, bringing with her an only child who was the joy of her life. She belonged to the local German American Club and relished the language and memories they shared from her homeland.
Otti was a hard worker who rose to the position of president of the CSEA. She was gifted with a good alto voice and joined the Sweet Adelines, who entertained at many functions and festivities around the region. She was an entrepreneur, opening her own store called "Otti's Attic".
She is survived by her loving and devoted family: her son, Kurt and his wife, Joyce of Middletown;, her cherished grandchildren: Erika, Jergen (Nichole), and Cynthia (Octavio); and great-grandchildren: Brianna, Tavito, Ezra, and Annika.
There will be no services. Cremation took place as was Otti's wishes.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019