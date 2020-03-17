|
Pamela A. Ciancio
March 17, 2020
Marlboro, NY
Pamela A. Ciancio of Marlboro, NY, formerly of Las Vegas, NV and Newburgh, NY entered into rest on Tuesday March 17, 2020. She was 75. Pam worked in the Banking Industry most of her life retiring as V.P. of Commercial Loans for Country Bank in Manhattan.
Pam is survived by her children Christopher Cerone and wife Lisa of Marlboro, NY, Celeste Cerone-Mitchell of Waterbury, CT, Melissa D'Antonio of Poughkeepsie, NY and Suzanne Ciancio-Bunney and husband Paul of Palm City, FL.
In addition to her children, she is survived by her grandchildren Matthew, Meghan, Devone, Sara, Dominic, Tiaynna, Talyah & Tyler. Pam was predeceased by her husband Lou Ciancio.
Due to the recent COVID-19 occurrence, with love and respect to our family and friends, a Memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the: MDS Foundation, 4573 S. Broad St., Suite 150, Yardville, NJ 08620, or online at mds-foudation.org. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020