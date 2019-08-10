|
Pamela Jean Stark
January 20, 1955 - August 4, 2019
Highland, NY
Pamela Jean Stark entered into rest on August 4, 2019 in Poughkeepsie, NY. She was 64 years old. Pam was born to David Burton and Beverly (nee O'Neil) Watson on January 20, 1955.
Pam graduated from Marlboro High School and Ulster County Community College, becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse. Later in her life she also completed studies to become a certified EKG technician.
Pam was an intelligent, strong woman. She faced all of life's challenges head on, with determination and a wicked sense of humor. She had an infectious laugh and a smile that could light up any room. Pam was a warm, comforting presence to those who knew her and she will be greatly missed.
Pam Is survived by her significant other of over 20 years, Jimmy Smith of Highland, NY; and her children Melissa Stephens of Bloomingburg, NY, Melinda Wuelfing of Highland, NY, and David Stark of Kingston, NY. She also leaves behind three grandsons: Christopher, Michael and David Jr.
Services for Pam are to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local animal shelter.To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019