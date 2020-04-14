|
Pamela M. Thorpe
February 9, 1958 - April 12, 2020
Highland, NY
Pamela M. Thorpe (Miles), age 62, passed away on Sunday April 12, 2020 at home in Highland, NY.
Pamela was born February 9, 1958, in Beacon, NY to Maizle (Cotton) Quill and the late Ernest Miles.
Pamela was a 1976 graduate of Newburgh Free Academy. She later went on to further her education at Mount Saint Mary's College in Newburgh, NY where her major was Business Administration. Pamela worked as a bookkeeper for many years at Hudson Valley Tree Inc and later Argenio Brothers Inc.
Pamela had a heart of gold she enjoyed chatting with friends and family and spending time with her four grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her daughters Danielle (George) Omondi and Nicole Patterson (Benson Eliassaint); her beloved granddaughters Sanaa and Nia Omondi. And beloved grandsons Jahmaiah and Jahdaiah Eliassaint; brothers, Micheal (Jacquelyn) Miles, Douglas (Tamara) Quill and Steven (Johana) Quill; sisters, Vera (Edjar Lane) Baker-Lane, Cheryl Quill (Alan Lewis) and Kathy Quill. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Pamela was predeceased by her step-father Douglas Quill; grandmother Daller Williams; and sister Joanne Miles.
Please Keep The Family In Prayer.
Services will be held at a later date, due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Highland. To send the family a sympathy card or to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020