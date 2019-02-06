|
Pamelia B. Long
November 17, 1957 - February 4, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Pamelia "Pam" B. Long, 61, of Port Jervis, NY passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at The Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, Newburgh, NY. She was born on November 17, 1957 in Port Jervis, NY.
Pam worked as an insurance broker for Rhulen Insurance in Monticello, NY for many years. She presently worked as a switchboard operator for Bon Secours Community Hospital, Port Jervis, NY.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m, Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Rev. Nancy Vonderhorst will officiate.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Long family c/o Nicole Long, 15 Bennett St., Port Jervis, NY 12771.
For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019