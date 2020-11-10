Pareshkumar Patel
May 11, 1976 - November 8, 2020
Marlboro, New York
Pareshkumar H. Patel, 44, died on November 8, 2020 at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital following a long illness.
Born in India on May 11, 1976, he was the son of Hasmukhbhai Patel and Pushpa Patel. Paresh was employed as an Information Technology Analyst at Orange Regional Medical Center. He enjoyed vacationing and spending time with his family, especially with his favorite cousin Samir, and his nephew and niece, Jaisal and Nidhi.
Paresh is survived by his wife, Hezal Patel; his parents, Hasmukhbhai and Pushpa Patel; his sibling, Shailesh Patel; and his sister-in-law, Rina Patel.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 5:30-8:30pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at the funeral home beginning at 10:30am. The services will be live-streamed. Please visit Paresh's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
for the live-streaming link.