Pascal D. Hyppolite
1983 - 2020
November 17, 1983 - September 10, 2020
Middletown, NY
Pascal Duttexe Hyppolite of Middletown, New York passed away in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico unexpectedly on September 10, 2020. He was 36 years young. Pascal was born on November 17, 1983 in Brooklyn, NY. He was the son of Ivane Prévil and Jean Duttexe Hyppolite.
Pascal was a selfless and loving, son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend. He was an avid traveler, and a voracious learner. His generosity and giving nature were limitless as he was always ready to help anyone with anything and everything. Pascal was a Physical Therapist Assistant and always cared for his patients dearly. He was also a smart and dedicated business owner and made sure to live by his motto "Health equals Wealth". It is with great sorrow that we have to say goodbye to Pascal. He will certainly be missed by all of those who had the great honor to have met him.
Pascal's sudden passing has affected his family and friends greatly, and it is with no doubt that his loving nature and his big and genuine smile will forever remain with us.
He is survived by his father, Jean Duttexe Hyppolite; his brothers, Ted, Vladimir Michael, Giovanni. He is also survived by his numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Pascal was predeceased by his mother, Ivane Previl, who passed in July of this year.
The funeral will be held and live streamed on October 6th, 2020. Please access our website, https://sites.google.com/view/col-pascalh/home, to contact us and receive real time updates.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6309
