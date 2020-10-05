Pasqua J. WeilerMarch 27, 1945 - September 30, 2020Newburgh, New YorkBRIDGEWATER- Pat (Pasqua) J. (Cilea) Weiler, age 75, passed away peacefully after a lengthy 18-year battle with breast cancer on September 30, 2020 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. She was the beloved wife of William J. Weiler for 51 years.Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Angela (Asaro) Cilea. Pat graduated from St. Joseph's College for Women in Brooklyn with a Bachelor's degree in education. She furthered her studies earning a Master's degree in education from Brooklyn College.Pat was employed for over 25 years as an elementary school teacher with the Newburgh City School District.For the last three years she resided in Bridgewater, MA. Prior to that she lived in Bluffton, SC for twelve years and Newburgh, NY for thirty-three years.Pat enjoyed reading and shopping, but mostly the time she spent with her grandchildren and family.In addition to her husband William, she is survived by her children, Michael R. Weiler of Montgomery, AL, Christopher J. Weiler and his wife Kendra of Norfolk, MA, Matthew J. Weiler and his wife Laura of Easton, MA, and Kristen D. Onyon and her husband Michael of Clifton Park, NY.Pat is also survived by one sister Christine Wander and her husband Larry of New Jersey; and is preceded in death by one sister Palma Cilea survived by her husband Frank Cilea of Delaware; also survived by her grandchildren Jordan, Kathryn, Tyler, Avery, Brody, Havyn and Payton and a numerous nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral Mass requiring mask & social distancing on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in the Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase Street, Easton. Interment will follow at 1:45 p.m. in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, in Bourne, MA. Due to floral restrictions at the cemetery donations in Pat's memory may be sent to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA. 02284-9168. For directions or condolences