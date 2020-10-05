1/1
Pasqua J. Weiler
1945 - 2020
Pasqua J. Weiler
March 27, 1945 - September 30, 2020
Newburgh, New York
BRIDGEWATER- Pat (Pasqua) J. (Cilea) Weiler, age 75, passed away peacefully after a lengthy 18-year battle with breast cancer on September 30, 2020 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. She was the beloved wife of William J. Weiler for 51 years.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Angela (Asaro) Cilea. Pat graduated from St. Joseph's College for Women in Brooklyn with a Bachelor's degree in education. She furthered her studies earning a Master's degree in education from Brooklyn College.
Pat was employed for over 25 years as an elementary school teacher with the Newburgh City School District.
For the last three years she resided in Bridgewater, MA. Prior to that she lived in Bluffton, SC for twelve years and Newburgh, NY for thirty-three years.
Pat enjoyed reading and shopping, but mostly the time she spent with her grandchildren and family.
In addition to her husband William, she is survived by her children, Michael R. Weiler of Montgomery, AL, Christopher J. Weiler and his wife Kendra of Norfolk, MA, Matthew J. Weiler and his wife Laura of Easton, MA, and Kristen D. Onyon and her husband Michael of Clifton Park, NY.
Pat is also survived by one sister Christine Wander and her husband Larry of New Jersey; and is preceded in death by one sister Palma Cilea survived by her husband Frank Cilea of Delaware; also survived by her grandchildren Jordan, Kathryn, Tyler, Avery, Brody, Havyn and Payton and a numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral Mass requiring mask & social distancing on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in the Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase Street, Easton. Interment will follow at 1:45 p.m. in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, in Bourne, MA. Due to floral restrictions at the cemetery donations in Pat's memory may be sent to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA. 02284-9168. For directions or condolences
www.kanefuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Service
11:30 AM
Holy Cross Church
OCT
9
Interment
01:45 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
October 5, 2020
We love, adore and admire the whole Weiler family. We were blessed to know Pat and be in her presence. May you find peace and understanding during this difficult time. We send our deepest condolences.
Dan & Pam Danbusky
Friend
October 5, 2020
Pat was a dear friend and neighbor. Sometimes
she was my sister and sometimes she was my
mother. We enjoyed talks about our children and grandchildren. She was a very strong person and she was very spiritual which got her through many hard times. Bill took very good care of her. She was loved by all and will be
truly missed. May she Rest In Peace. Our sincere sympathy to all the family
Mary and Wayne Beavers
Friend
October 5, 2020
A very loved and dearly missed friend. You will not be forgotten!
Lynda Bialko
Friend
October 5, 2020
My beautiful sister you have left me with a broken heart but joyful memories. Your love for your friends and family knew no bounds. I will miss your "bargains" and your crazy messages that were the result of you talking into your phone, but mostly I will miss you for everything you were to me, a sister, a friend, and a confidant. I will love you always.
Christine Wander
Sister
