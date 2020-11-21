Pasquale "Pat" C. Colombo
January 18, 1948 - November 20, 2020
Wallkill, NY
Pasquale "Pat" C. Colombo of Wallkill, NY, a lifelong resident of the area, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 20, 2020 in Wallkill. He was 72.
The son of the late Pasquale and Elda Colombo, he was born on January 18, 1948 in Newburgh, NY.
His family and friends knew him as "Pat", "Clip" or "Big C". He was a graduate of Newburgh Free Academy and served in the Army during the Vietnam War where he earned the Bronze Star for Heroism, Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Air Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, and Second Class Gunner (M-60 MG).
He worked as an Electrician for IBEW Local 363 for over 35 years. After retiring from the Union, he worked as a school bus driver and bus monitor for Godeffroy Car Company and First Student. He was a seasoned outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and the NRA.
He was a member of Most Precious Blood Catholic Church.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 46 years, Toni Colombo; three daughters: Andrea Tartell and her husband, Ray of Newton, NJ, Melissa Diorio and her husband, Joe of Foley, AL, Trish Edwards and her husband, Alan of Wappingers Falls; son, PJ Colombo and his wife, Whitney of Seminole, AL; seven grandchildren: Joey, Anthony, Brian, Dominic, Brooklynn, Logan and Mason; sister, Barbara Weigel and her husband, Rob of Rochester, NY.
Visitation will be 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday November 24 at the Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St. Walden, NY. 12586. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25 at Most Precious Blood Church, 25 Walnut St., Walden, NY 12586. Interment will follow in Orange County Veteran's Cemetery, Goshen NY.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to Disabled American Veterans
[DAV
] and the local VFW.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com