Pasquale "Arthur" Coohill
January 27, 1965 - November 5, 2020
Grahamsville, NY
Pasquale "Arthur" Coohill, age 55, passed away suddenly on November 5, 2020. He was born on January 27, 1965 in Brooklyn, NY to Clara (née Esposito) and Dennis Coohill Sr. Arthur spent most of his life in Brooklyn playing handball and making friends everywhere he went. He was a resident of Grahamsville, NY and was a friendly and welcoming presence in the community. Arthur spent most of his life as a handyman specializing in carpentry. When he wasn't working tirelessly, he enjoyed peaceful fishing trips. Arthur lived by the motto "ready, willing, and able" and was always ready to try anything, willing to do anything for anybody, and always able to get the job done. He will be deeply missed by every person who got to experience his heart of gold.
Arthur is survived by his father, Dennis Coohill Sr; his wife, Danette Coohill (née Favata); six children: Felicia Coohill, Megan Coohill, Tiffani Coohill, Kayla Coohill, Joshua Coohill, and Ian Favata; his sister, Gloria Bolino (née Coohill), her husband, Michael Bolino, and her four children: Kevin Fitzgibbon, Siobhan Fitzgibbon, Anna Bolino, and Emma Bolino; his sister, Colleen Boyle (née Coohill) and her husband, Francis Boyle; his sister, Clara Edison (née Coohill) and her three children: Matthew Edision Jr., Timothy Edison, and Ashley Edison; his brother, Dennis Coohill Jr; and his many other family members.
Please join us in celebrating his life, from 2 to 4 p.m., TODAY, Monday, November 9th, at Colonial Memorial Funeral Homes, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. A second wake will be held between 9 and 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10th at Clavin Funeral Home, 7722 4th Ave., Brooklyn, NY, 11209.
