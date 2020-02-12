|
Pasquale Filomeno Mugnano
November 7, 1946 - February 11, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Pasquale Filomeno Mugnano of New Windsor a retired barber for over 60 years with Antonio and Pasquale Barber Shop in Vails Gate, NY passed away on Tuesday February 11, 2020 at home. He was 73. The son of the late Antonio Mugnano and Virginia Napolitano, he was born on November 7, 1946 in Mugnano Del Cardinale, Italy.
Pasquale was a member of Black Rock Fish and Game Club Mountainville, NY, Circolo Italiano, UNICO, and Sacred Heart Church all of Newburgh and Congregation of St. Filomena.
Pasquale loved spending time with his grandchildren and family gatherings. He enjoyed cooking Christmas Eve dinner, and making wine, and traveling to Ocean City Maryland and Italy. He was also radio host for WCRR, and a soccer referee.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 50 years Anna Maria Guerriero Mugnano, his son Antonio "Tony" Mugnano and his wife Michelle of New Windsor, his daughter Virginia "Gina" DiLeonardo and her husband Vincent of Marlboro, NY; three grandchildren: Vincenzo, Gianna, and Marissa; one sister, Lucia Miro of Italy.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday February 14 at Hudson Valley Funeral Home, Inc., 239 Quassaick Ave. (Rte 94) New Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday February 15 at Sacred Heart Church Newburgh, follow by Entombment in Cedar Hill Mausoleum.
Funeral Arrangements are under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home. 845-562-4411.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020