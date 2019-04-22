Patrice Anne Marie DiDiego

December 20, 1954 - April 19, 2019

Middletown, NY

Patrice Anne Marie DiDiego, loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother, entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 19, 2019, surrounded by her beloved family at her home. She was 64.

The devoted daughter of the late John and Dolores Hoolan, she was born in the Bronx on December 20. 1954. Patrice married Thomas F. DiDiego, Jr. on August 18, 1988, and they shared 30 years of marriage together. She was a compassionate and caring lady who put her talents to work as a Pre-K teacher at the YMCA of Middletown. During her time as a teacher there, she touched so many lives of the children she cared for.

In addition to her husband, Thomas F. DiDiego, Jr, she is survived by her three children, Meaghan Rodriguez and her husband, Joseph, Kathleen DiDiego and Thomas Francis DiDiego III; her cherished grandchildren, Julianna Rose, Robert Cash, Thomas Francis IV, and Ayden Nicholas. She also leaves her siblings, Mary Versosky, Elizabeth Hoolan and Robert Hoolan, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Her family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff at Immediate Medical, Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Memorial Sloan Kettering, and Neighborhood Pharmacy for their care and help throughout Patrice's illness. A very special thank you to her second family at the Middletown YMCA. Your love and concern for Patrice will never be forgotten.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, 149 Cottage Street, Middletown, NY 10940. Cremation will be private at Cedar Hill Crematory in Newburgh.

Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc.