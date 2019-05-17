|
Patricia A. Bautz Hyde
April 24, 2019
Ruskin, FL - Formerly Monroe, NY
Patricia A. Bautz Hyde passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Inspired Living, Sun City Center in Ruskin, FL. She was 84 years old.
Patricia was born in the Bronx and was the daughter of the late Mary and Charles Bautz.
Survivors include her daughters, Theresa Baron of Ruskin, FL and Irene Hyde of New Windsor; sons, Walter and his wife, Janine of Selbyville, DE, John and his wife, Mary of New Windsor, Thomas and his wife, Lora of Salisbury Mills. She is also survived by twelve loving grandchildren: Gregory, Walter, Juliann, Lauren, John, Katie, Colleen, Sarah, Thomas, Shannon, Kali and Nicholas and two beloved great-grandchildren Leah and Noah.
In addition to her parents, Pat was predeceased by her son, James; daughter Kathleen; and brothers, Charles and Francis.
Pat enjoyed many years at the beach watching dolphins and collecting shark teeth. She was very active in her community and she will forever be remembered for her smile, laughter, and love of life.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22 at St. Mary's Church, 42 Goshen Avenue in Washingtonville.
Memorial contributions may be made to The , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090 or
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 17 to May 19, 2019