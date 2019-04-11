|
|
Patricia A. Dillman
April 10, 1941 - April 9, 2019
Harriman, NY
Patricia A. Dillman passed away Tuesday, April 8, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. She was 77 years old. Daughter of the late John and Evelyn Wanous O'Mahoney, she was born April 10, 1941 in New York, NY.
Patricia retired from John S. Burke Catholic High School in Goshen, NY as Cafeteria Manager. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Monroe, NY.
Survivors include her son: Robert Dillman (Sue); daughters: Denise Dillman, and Jane Dise (John); sisters: Barbara Battalgia, Maureen Catan, Kathleen O'Mahoney; two grandchildren: Travis and Autumn; two great-grandchildren: Zachary and Melody and several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her husband, Joseph H. Dillman and her grandson, Jimmy Dise.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 13th and 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 14th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, April 15th at Sacred Heart Church, 256 Still Road, Monroe. Interment will follow at Seamanville Cemetery, Monroe NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis TN 38148-0142.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019