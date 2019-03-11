|
Patricia A. LaMarque
March 1, 1938 - March 9, 2019
Hudson Falls, NY
Patricia A. LaMarque, 81, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, NY. Born on March 1, 1938, in South Wales, Great Britain, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Eynon and Margaret (Baughan) Stebbing.
On March 8, 1975, she married Ronald "Dooley" LaMarque in England. They spent 38 years together until his passing in August of 2013.
Pat enjoyed reading, drinking tea, crafting, watching British shows and the Hallmark Channel. She loved going on family trips to Maine and to Ocean City, Maryland. Pat especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Besides her parents and husband, Pat was predeceased by her daughter, Debra LaMarque; granddaughter, Bailey Triller; her sister, Priscilla Soan; her brothers, Ron Eynon and Terry Stebbing; her brothers-in-law, Jim Butler and Mick Keane.
Left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Paula Bayliss-Triller and her husband, John of Newburgh; her son, Darren Bayliss and his wife, Mary Ellen of Queensbury; grandchildren, Emily, Sara, Burke, twins Shaylea and Devin, and Garrett; honorary grandchildren, Kayleigh, Christian and Sydney; her sisters, Sandra Kisley and her husband, Barry, Linda Keane, Angela Butler and Lorraine Stebbing; her god-daughter, Marcia Kisley; her longtime friend, Mare Corwin; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view Pat's Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Queensbury United Methodist Church, 460 Aviation Road, Queensbury, NY 12804 with the Rev. Robert Jeffers, officiating.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY.
Donations may be made in Pat's memory can be made to NYU Langone Health, c/o Dysautonomia Center, 530 First Ave, Suite 9Q, New York, NY 10016.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019