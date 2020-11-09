Patricia A. Maraffino
December 6, 1951 - November 7, 2020
Wurtsboro, NY
Patricia Ann Maraffino passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at her home in Wurtsboro, surrounded by her loving family. She was 68.
The daughter of the late Joseph Bliss and Olga Pleskan Bliss, she was born December 6,1951 in Suffern, NY.
Pat, as she was known by her friends, will be remembered for her youthful spirit. She made and followed her own rules right up to the very end. Pat loved animals and cared for the many dogs and cats she rescued from shelters over the years, and the multiple pets her children brought home. She will be greatly missed by her family.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years: Nicholas S. Maraffino at home; their children: Gina Centamore and her husband Vincenzo of Fredericksburg, VA, Ashley Maraffino of Nyack, NY, and Nicholas Maraffino Jr. of Wurtsboro; two granddaughters: Samantha and Giovanna; two sisters: Barbara Rocchio (Howie Gittler) of Lords Valley, PA, and Carol Decker and her husband John of Niagara Falls, NY; her sister-in-law, Charlene LeRoy and her husband William of Wurtsboro; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Sadie. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Gary David Bliss.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties www.hospiceoforange.com
or to the Sullivan County SPCA www.sullivanspca.org
