Patricia A. Morgan
April 2, 1948 - April 13, 2019
Fort Montgomery, NY
Patricia A. Morgan, beloved Mother, Grandmother and Aunt passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was 71 years old. Daughter of the late Eugene Hermansen and Elizabeth Bornholdt Hermansen, she was born in Bay Ridge Brooklyn, NY on April 2, 1948.
Patricia married the love of her life, James E. Morgan, Sr. on Febuary 3, 1968 who pre-deceased her on August 8, 2015.
Patricia was retired from the Highland Falls School District Highland Falls, NY after 20 years of service. She loved her job, and everyone she met and helped along the way.
Survivors include her daughter, Kerry E. Favre and husband, David of Fort Montgomery, NY; her sons, James E. Morgan Jr. and his wife, Jodi of Fort Montgomery, NY, Keith D. Morgan and his wife, Caitlin of Ogdensburg, NY; and six grandchildren, Michael and Jeffrey Eggelton, Michael, Tyler and Kaylee Nichols and Raelee Morgan; and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 11 a..m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main Street, Highland Falls, NY, followed by a graveside service for Patricia and James at 1:30 p.m. at Peacedale Cemetery, Dale Avenue, Highland Falls, NY. Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, NY.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations on Patricia's behalf may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept 142 Memphis, TN 38105
Funeral arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 845-446-2868 www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019