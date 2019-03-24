Patricia A. Raszcewski

May 22, 1941 - March 22, 2019

Newburgh, NY

Patricia A. Raszcewski, 77 of Newburgh, was called home to God on March 22, 2019 in Newburgh.

She was born in Newburgh, NY on May 22, 1941, daughter of the late Myron F. and Frances Randolph. Patricia married the love of her life at St. Raphael's in Glasgow, Montana on April 23, 1966. She lived in Sherman, Texas for a brief time before returning home to Newburgh.

She was a member of the NFA class of 1960. She was a member of Club 60, Newburgh. Patricia served as President of the VFW 1161 Ladies Auxiliary in the Town of Newburgh from 2013-2018.

She enjoyed family vacations in Rhode Island, and casino trips with the VFW/ Catholic War Veterans was a monthly highlight. Patricia's happiest moments were spent with her family, friends, and pets.

Patricia is survived by her loving husband, John S. Raszcewski, at home; her son, John S. Raszcewski III, wife, Michelle of Meriden CT; her daughter, Laura P. Cobey, husband, Jim of Newburgh; grandchildren: Garret Cobey, Cameron Cobey, Patricia Cobey, Colin Cobey all of Newburgh, Olivia Raszcewski, her new grandbaby on the way, and John David Raszcewski of Meriden CT; her brother, Edward R. Randolph of Lagrange, NY; her sister, Jeanne Colavito of Plattekill; her cousin and namesake, Patricia Cygler of Rahway NJ; and Dorothy Platt of Chesire England, her steadfast friend and pen pal since 1954. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. She leaves at home her loyal pitbull, Maggie May and her horse of 32 years, Comanche.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 27 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh, NY. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 145 Benkard Ave., Newburgh. Burial will take place in St. Francis Cemetery in New Windsor.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to any animal sanctuary/shelter or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019