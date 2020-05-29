Patricia A. Schlegel
May 23, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Patricia A. Schlegel, 80 of New Windsor, NY, passed away on May 23, 2020, surrounded by her family at St. Luke's hospital in Newburgh, NY. Born and raised in Manhattan, Patricia "Patsy" was an avid reader who loved to play bingo and test her luck at the casino.
She was the beloved wife of her late husband, Carl F. Schlegel Jr.; loving mother of sons: Carl F. Schlegel III and Joseph M. Schlegel and wife, Gina; daughter, Diane P. Menhart, and grandchildren: Joseph M. Schlegel Jr. and Elizabeth R. Menhart.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home. 845-562-4411

Published in Times Herald-Record from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hudson Valley Funeral Home Inc
239 Quassaick Ave
New Windsor, NY 12553
(845) 562-4411
