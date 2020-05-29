Patricia A. Schlegel

May 23, 2020

New Windsor, NY

Patricia A. Schlegel, 80 of New Windsor, NY, passed away on May 23, 2020, surrounded by her family at St. Luke's hospital in Newburgh, NY. Born and raised in Manhattan, Patricia "Patsy" was an avid reader who loved to play bingo and test her luck at the casino.

She was the beloved wife of her late husband, Carl F. Schlegel Jr.; loving mother of sons: Carl F. Schlegel III and Joseph M. Schlegel and wife, Gina; daughter, Diane P. Menhart, and grandchildren: Joseph M. Schlegel Jr. and Elizabeth R. Menhart.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home. 845-562-4411



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store