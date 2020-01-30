Home

Patricia A. "Pat" Shinker


1941 - 2020
Patricia A. "Pat" Shinker Obituary
Patricia A. "Pat" Shinker
September 24, 1941 - January 30, 2020
Chester, NY
Patricia "Pat" A. Shinker, of Chester, NY, 78, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. Anthony Hospital in Warwick, NY.
Born on September 24, 1941, in Bloomsburg, PA, she was the daughter of William and Grace (Whitmoyer) Keiser.
Pat graduated from Bloomsburg High School. She held various customer service positions throughout her career, including at Good Samaritan Hospital, Suffern, NY and Mt. Alverno Center in Warwick, from where she retired in 2004.
Pat was married to Alexander H. Shinker for 52 years. Most recently they lived in Chester, NY; having lived previously in Dunwoody, GA and Edison, NJ.
Pat was beloved by her family, especially by her son Jeffrey J. Shinker and her daughter-in-law, Suzanne, and their two children Caroline and Colton, who were the light of her life and her number one priority.
Pat was known for her ability to talk to anyone she encountered; for her thriving and colorful garden; for being a loving wife; and a tenderhearted mother and grandmother. She also enjoyed sewing, reading and traveling. In addition to her husband, Alexander; son, Jeffrey and his wife Suzanne; and two grandchildren, Pat is survived by her siblings: Bette Zidek and her husband, William, Kay Hyde and her husband Robert, Dennis Keiser and his wife Mary, as well as many nieces and nephews.
As per Pat's wishes, the family will have a private memorial service.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101 Hudson, WI 54016-9316 or online at
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
