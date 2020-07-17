Patricia A. Van Etten
February 2, 1934 - July 14, 2020
Monticello, NY
Patricia Ann Van Etten, 86 and lifelong resident of Monticello, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Patricia was born in Monticello on February 2, 1934 to Franklyn and Elizabeth Laufersweiler. She graduated from Monticello High School in 1951 and went on to receive her nursing degree from Orange County Community College.
She married the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Arthur Van Etten, on November 6, 1954. Family and home were Pat's passion and, together with Bob, they created a warm and loving home, in which they raised five children.
Patricia worked as a registered nurse at Hamilton Avenue Hospital for many years. She became school nurse at Monticello High School where she worked until her retirement. Pat's compassion and giving spirit permeated her work and home life. She found the most joy in raising her children and taking care of her husband. Her loving and nurturing way touched all and created a welcoming and open home which was often the location of many family and social gatherings.
After retirement Bob and Pat spent many happy and adventuresome years of travel in their motor home. Their journeys allowed them to enjoy the beauty of North America while visiting with family and friends. They found friendship and community during their decades of travel as they attended blue grass festivals and motor coach rallies.
Patricia is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 65 years, Robert; daughters: Jody Lounsbury and her husband, Gregg, Peggy Dennin and her husband, Greg, Kathy Perna and her husband, Fred; son, Peter Van Etten and his wife, Tiffany. She is predeceased by her son, Robert Van Etten, Jr. (Ann). She is also survived by her sisters, Elizabeth Mulvey and Lois Fleming. She is predeceased by sister, Lucille Farchione and brother, Franklyn Laufersweiler. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Meghan Lee (Mathew), Alyson Wild (Arhm), Lindsay DeWitt (Austin), Emily Dennin, Maggie Bruns (Conner), Sean Dennin, Christopher Perna, Robert Van Etten lll (Katie), Victoria Van Etten, Carley Van Etten, Cole Van Etten, and Keely Van Etten; as well as her great-grandchildren: Olivia Lee, Camden Lee, Andi DeWitt, Jacqueline DeWitt, Olivia Van Etten and Robert Van Etten lV.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21 at St Joseph's Catholic Church in Wurtsboro, NY. Due to the current health crisis, social distancing guidelines must be met - a limited number of people at one time will be allowed in the church, and facemasks are required.
Donations can be made in Patricia's memory to The Robert Van Etten, Jr. Fund at Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan www.cfosny.org
or to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com