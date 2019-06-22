Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Root
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann (Torelli) Root

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Ann (Torelli) Root Obituary
Patricia Ann (Torelli) Root
June 26, 1945 - June 20, 2019
Salisbury, NC ~ Formerly of Newburgh, NY
Patricia "Pat" Root passed away on June 20, 2019 after a long courageous battle with cancer. Pat was born on June 26, 1945 in Cornwall, NY and graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in 1962. Upon graduation she began working at E.T.C. in Newburgh, NY and worked as a Data Entry Supervisor for 25 years. On September 16, 1967 she married Bevear Root at Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh, NY.
Pat was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, sister and friend. She unwaveringly opened her home to everyone and made all feel like family. Her beautiful smile and sparkling eyes will be missed.
Pat leaves behind her husband of 52 years, Bevear Root, and three sons; Michael Root and wife Melissa, James Root and wife Marissa, and Joseph Root and wife Stephanie, as well as 11 grandchildren that she adored. Also left behind are her brother Daniel Torelli and wife Rhoda and sister Isabelle Pizza and husband Tony; many loving nieces, nephews and cousins; her sisters-in-law Jen Scalzo and husband Frank, Linda Lake and husband Ed, and Susan Ulrich; and brother-in-law Robert Root. She is predeceased by her mother and father, Sophie and Joseph Torelli, and sister-in-law Jean Wheeler.
A viewing will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in Sacred Heart Church, 25 S. Robinson Ave., Newburgh, with entombment following in Cedar Hill Mausoleum, Newburgh.
To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 22 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now