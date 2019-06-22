|
Patricia Ann (Torelli) Root
June 26, 1945 - June 20, 2019
Salisbury, NC ~ Formerly of Newburgh, NY
Patricia "Pat" Root passed away on June 20, 2019 after a long courageous battle with cancer. Pat was born on June 26, 1945 in Cornwall, NY and graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in 1962. Upon graduation she began working at E.T.C. in Newburgh, NY and worked as a Data Entry Supervisor for 25 years. On September 16, 1967 she married Bevear Root at Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh, NY.
Pat was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, sister and friend. She unwaveringly opened her home to everyone and made all feel like family. Her beautiful smile and sparkling eyes will be missed.
Pat leaves behind her husband of 52 years, Bevear Root, and three sons; Michael Root and wife Melissa, James Root and wife Marissa, and Joseph Root and wife Stephanie, as well as 11 grandchildren that she adored. Also left behind are her brother Daniel Torelli and wife Rhoda and sister Isabelle Pizza and husband Tony; many loving nieces, nephews and cousins; her sisters-in-law Jen Scalzo and husband Frank, Linda Lake and husband Ed, and Susan Ulrich; and brother-in-law Robert Root. She is predeceased by her mother and father, Sophie and Joseph Torelli, and sister-in-law Jean Wheeler.
A viewing will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in Sacred Heart Church, 25 S. Robinson Ave., Newburgh, with entombment following in Cedar Hill Mausoleum, Newburgh.
To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 22 to June 23, 2019