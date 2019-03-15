|
Patricia Ann "Tricia" Rzeczkowski
June 11, 1954 - January 11, 2019
Middletown, NY
Patricia Ann "Tricia" Rzeczkowski of Middletown, NY, a retired Physical Therapist Assistant for Summit Park Hospital, Pomona, entered into rest on Friday, January 11, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was 64. The daughter of the late Edward T. and Margaret A. Gentile Davis, she was born on June 11, 1954 in Brooklyn, NY.
She was a proud member of the Goodwill Church in Montgomery, NY. Her life was a reflection of the faith she had in God.
A family statement reads, "Tricia will always be remembered for her loving devotion and dedication to her family and friends. She was a strong woman with a huge heart. She had a contagious personality that impacted everyone she met. Her granddaughter Belle and fur baby Buddy were the apples of her eye. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends."
She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Frank J. Rzeczkowski Jr.; her dog, Buddy; two daughters, Amber L. Nunes and Jose Diaz, Danielle T. Defiore and JR Bruton; granddaughter, Isabelle A Nunes; eight siblings, Eileen Weslowski, Edward T. Davis Jr. and wife, Gloria, Tommy Davis and wife, Maxine, William Davis and wife, Tina, Margaret Schloemer, Donna Hannon and husband, Kevin, Kathy Mchale and husband, Jake, and John Davis; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
A Memorial Service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, March 23rd at Goodwill Church, 2117 State Route 208, Montgomery, NY 12549. The Reverend Jose Rodriguez will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019