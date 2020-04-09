|
Patricia Ann Smedes
February 7, 1963 - April 8, 2020
Walden, NY
Patricia "Patty" Ann Smedes, 57, of Walden, NY passed away on April 8, 2020 at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital. She was born February 7, 1963 in Newburgh, NY to Willis and Katherine Wood. She married Clarence E. Smedes Jr. on July 24, 1998.
This world has taken another soul too soon, but the one thing this world can never take from any of us would be our memories we have with our loved ones. Anyone who knew Patty knows that she really could change the mood in a room. She wouldn't want us to sit around and cry because she is gone. All we can do is remember the smiles she left with us. To the living, she is gone. To the sorrowful, she will never return. To the angry, she was cheated. To the happy, she is at peace. To the faithful, she never left. Remember her in your hearts, in your thoughts and in the memories of the times we loved. For if we always think of her, she will have never gone. She will truly be missed. No one will ever make a room smile the way she did.
Survivors include her husband, Clarence E. Smedes Jr.; mother, Katherine May Wood; sons, Robert Armbruster, Ricky Armbruster; daughters, Stacy Smedes, Stephanie Smedes; brother, Ricky Cramer and his wife, Terry; sisters, Connie Wood, Helen Wood, Debbie Caston; grandchildren, Brayden, Caelinn, Justin, Ricky Jr., and Waylon; numerous nieces and nephews. Her father and one sister, Donna Hall, preceded her in death.
Cremation was held privately. A memorial service will be held and announced at a later date.
