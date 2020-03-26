|
|
Patricia Anne Egan-Tooker
March 23, 2020
Goshen, NY
Patricia Anne Egan-Tooker of Goshen, NY, entered into rest on the evening of March 23rd, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
Patricia was a loving wife and mother, a gentle giving grandmother and the first person to step in to help when someone was in need. She loved to volunteer for the , animals, and had a special love for cars that drove her to become a successful service writer for Ford, in a time that it was a male dominated field.
She was predeceased by her father, John Egan; mother, Mary Egan; sister, Catherine Schuil and many other close family members.
Patricia is survived by her husband, James Tooker; daughter, Michell Cardiello; grandson, Carmine Cardiello; son, Francis Cardiello and his partner, Daniel Rodriguez; step-daughters, Jamie Tooker and Brittany Bennett; as well as lots of family and friends with whom she considered family.
In light of the current health crisis and for the well-being of Patricia's family and friends, services are being held privately.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the (support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Donate) or St. Jude Children's Cancer Research (www.stjude.org)
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020