|
|
Patricia "Patty" Anne Keator
May 3, 1958 - March 12, 2020
Liberty/Monticello area, NY
Patricia "Patty" Anne Keator, born May 3, 1958, originally of the Liberty/Monticello area, passed suddenly during the early hours of March 12, 2020.
Patricia was a kind, caring and generous person, working as a mental health advocate with RSS in Monticello for over ten years. She enjoyed the arts, painting, crafting and spending time outdoors. She was a lighthearted soul who enjoyed spending time with her family.
Patty is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Randy Keator of Liberty, her only child, Britney Keator residing in NJ, and two siblings Debra Frank of Walden NY and Douglas Frank of Erie PA.
Memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday March 18 at Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, 275 S. Main St., Liberty, NY 12754. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Patricia's name can be made to the American .
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information call 845-292-7160 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020