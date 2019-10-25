|
|
Patricia Anne Lundgren
October 29, 1939 - October 25, 2019
Wallkill, New York
Patricia "Pat" Anne Lundgren, 79 of Wallkill, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh, New York, surrounded by her loving family.
Born October 29, 1939 in Jamaica, New York, she was the daughter of the late Frances and Edna (Doughty) Steadman.
On August 27, 1955, she married the love of her life, Thomas Carl Lundgren in Canarsie, Brooklyn, NY. They spent 64 happy years together.
For Pat, her family was always the center of her world, as she was the center of theirs. Thomas and Pat had seven children and their home was always lively and full of laughter. She was the kind of Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother who routinely put the needs of her family over her own, and they all fiercely loved her. Pat was an excellent cookie baker and had a green thumb for plants and flowers that was the envy of all. She enjoyed ceramics and handicrafts such as crochet and needlepoint. Pat loved bowling and she and Thomas belonged to many leagues. She also loved to play cards and board games with her grandchildren. Her favorite games were pinochle, canasta and phase 10.
In addition to her parents, Pat was predeceased by her sister, Judy Riggio.
Survivors include her loving husband, Thomas; her children, Nancy D'Angelo and her husband Angelo of Florida, Kevin Lundgren and his wife Sherry of South Carolina, Cindy Wohlgemuth and her husband Al of NY, Kenny Lundgren and his wife Cindy of NY, Terry Lundgren and his wife Kathy of NY, Steven Lundgren and his wife Vikki of NY and Gary Lundgren and his wife Eileen of NY; her sister, Joan Sheridan of NY; 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home, 162 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, NY. Funeral Services, officiated by Pastor Tobias Anderson, will begin at 6:15 p.m.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019