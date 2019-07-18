|
|
Patricia Baldwin
July 3, 1942 - July 7, 2019
Davenport, FL and Pine Bush, NY
Patricia A. Baldwin, 77 of Pine Bush, New York and Davenport, Florida passed away after a long battle with COPD and kidney disease on July 7th, 2019 at home. She was born July 3rd, 1942 in Newark, NJ to the late Joseph and Lucille Greco. She leaves behind her loving husband, Jack Baldwin. Patricia and Jack just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 10th, 2019. She also leaves behind her daughter, Wendy Baldwin Landolina and her husband Alex. Patricia loved her five grandchildren: Joseph, Anthony, Matthew, Benjamin, and Emily. Patricia is also survived by her sister, Joann Riotto and her husband Joseph; two nieces: Karen Romano and Deborah Durocher, and a nephew: Michael Riotto. She was predeceased by her sister, Catherine Tomaiko and brother in-law, William Tomaiko.
Patricia worked at Hoffmann-La Roche in Nutley, NJ where she met her husband in 1968. Patricia developed a local chapter of Les Amis du Vin (Friends of Wine) which later became one of the most active chapters in New Jersey. Patricia co-founded Baldwin Vineyards, with her husband Jack in 1982. She broke barriers in the early days of the male-dominated wine business.Patricia was an extraordinary woman, business owner, wife, mother, and grandmother. Pat was vibrant, witty, strong, funny, and always a loyal friend. She will be deeply missed.
The family will have a private memorial in New York.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 18 to July 21, 2019