Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
Patricia C. Conklin

Patricia C. Conklin Obituary
Patricia C. Conklin
April 7, 1945 - May 22, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Patricia C. Conklin, age 74 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away May 22, 2019 at St. Joseph's Place in Port Jervis. She was born on April 7, 1945 in Port Jervis, the daughter of Ralph and Marjorie Zurn McBride.
Pat worked as a seamstress for many years at Andmore Sportswear in Port Jervis and then at K-Mart in Westfall Township until her retirement. She was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary, Howard Wheat Eng. Co. #4, Port Jervis Fire Dept.
Pat lived for her children and grandchildren. She married William P. Conklin, Sr. who survives at home.
Pat is also survived by her three daughters, Denise Conklin-Billman and her husband, Peter, Peggy Conklin, Lynann Conklin-DeRosa and her husband, William "John", and her son, William P. Conklin, Jr. and his fiancé, Jessica Dorcas, all of Port Jervis. She is survived by her beloved grandchildren, Heather Conklin, Patrice and Ariana Munoz, and Patrick Conklin; her sister, Constance "Connie" Prynkiewicz, and her brother, Charles "Chuck" McBride, both of Port Jervis, and several nieces and nephews. Pat was pre-deceased by her beloved grand daughter, Lindsey Marie Antoinette Billman; her brothers, Ralph "Mick" and Ronnie McBride.
Visitation will be held 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 24, at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Funreal services will be held 12 Noon, Saturday, May 25 at the Funeral Home. Rev. Amy Garrett will officiate. Interment will follow at Rural Valley Cemetery, Cuddebackville, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Conklin Family, c/o William Conklin, Sr., 171 Front St., Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 22 to May 31, 2019
