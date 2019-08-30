|
Patricia C. Fraser
April 10, 1936 - August 27, 2019
Goshen, NY
Patricia (Pat) Fraser, 83, of Goshen, NY, died peacefully at home on August 27, 2019 surrounded by her family and caregivers, amid her books and plants and faithful cat who gave her such happiness. In 1958, she married Jack Fraser and the couple made their home in Goshen over the next 56 years. By her own description, Pat was grateful for having led an interesting life. A teacher by training, she was a lifelong learner fed by her passion for reading, meeting new people and sharing good conversation. The "journey through this life" was a favorite theme for Pat. Staying faithful to the spiritual part of it made the ups and downs, joys and sorrows of life opportunities for growth.
Having raised her family, Pat embarked on a new career working for the County of Orange as a legal secretary in the District Attorney's Office where she was employed at the time of her passing.
She is survived by her children, Michael (Lucille) Fraser of Tribes Hills, NY; Marianne (Mike) Travis of Walden, NY and John of New York City; one granddaughter, Samantha Fraser; a brother, John (Christel) Fitzpatrick and a sister, Kathleen Snyder (Greg Schrader); several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends of the family, Mary (McShane) VandeBogart and Patrick (McShane) Thorpe. She was predeceased by her son, Danny, in 1983 and her husband, Jack, in 2014.
The family extends special gratitude to Cindy Tucker for her friendship and kindness and to Pat's friends, co-workers and neighbors who did so much to make this time so peaceful for her. And special thanks to Dr. Raymond Hui, Sr. Ann Daly and Joanne and Ann of Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties for their consideration and support.
Memorial contributions to HONOR – Helping Other Needing Our Resources @ www.honorhelpingothers.org; @ or any local animal shelter would be appreciated.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 90 Euclid Avenue, Middletown, New York 10940 on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 12 Noon.
Arrangements are under the supervision of the Horn & Thomes, Inc. Funeral Home, 83 East Main Street, Pawling, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019