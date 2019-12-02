|
|
Patricia C. Haegele
March 24, 1937 - November 30, 2019
Pine Bush, NY
Patricia C. Haegele, a retired bookkeeper and resident of the area passed away on November 30, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown. She was 82.
The daughter of the late Thomas G. Lawless Sr. and Catherine Zazversky she was born on March 24, 1937 in Scarsdale, NY.
Survivors include her children, Kathie Lyons of Walden, Sandy Henry and her husband, Mike of Pine Bush, and Tom Haegele and his wife, Rose of Michigan; grandchildren, Valerie Hindley and her husband, Keith of Pine Bush, Cheryl Williams and her husband, Damani of Pine Bush, Krista Lyons and her companion, Brian Kimiecik of CT, Travis Haegele and his wife, Dolores of Washington, Jenna Lyons and her fiancé, Eric Guzman of Walden, and Mahealani Haegele of Michigan; great-grandchildren, Senol, Ariana, Harlow and Irie; one brother, Thomas G. Lawless Jr. of Walden. Patricia is further survived by many nieces and nephews, and is predeceased by her sister, Joan Bement, brothers, Lawrence Lawless Sr., and Theodore Lawless, son in law, Bob Lyons.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc., 1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush, NY. Services will be offered on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Cremation will be private. To leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019