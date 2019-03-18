|
|
Patricia C. Tice
January 25, 1939 - March 13, 2019
Middletown, NY
Patricia C. Tice, a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Campbell Hall Health Care Center in Campbell Hall, NY. She was 80 years of age
The daughter of the late Farries and Dorothy Tice, she was born on January 25, 1939 in Middletown, NY.
Pat had been employed as a sales clerk at J.C. Penney in Middletown. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Middletown.
Survivors include; her son, Kevin D. Tice and his wife, Lana of Middletown; her grandchildren, Kristopher A. Tice, Mason A. Tice, Candace M. Tice and Michael H. Tice; her sister, Evelyn Irwin of North Carolina, brother, John Tice and his wife, Irene of Greenville, NY, sister-in-law, Marie Tice of Middletown, sister-in-law, Lois Tice of Howells, sister-in-law, Colleen Tice of the State of Florida; numerous nieces and nephews. Pat was predeceased by her brother, Albert Tice, brother, Robert Tice, brother-in-law, Charles Irwin, brother, Raymond Tice and his wife, Viola Grohman, sister, June Gratz and her husband, Charles Gratz and brother, Ronald Tice.
Cremation took place at the Cedar Hill Crematory, Newburgh, NY.
A Memorial Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 PM Thursday, March 21st at the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, 26 Grove St., Middletown, NY. Funeral Services will begin at 4 PM following the visitation with Reverend Charles Ryu officiating.
Interment of Pat's cremains will take place at 10 AM Friday, March 22nd at the Wallkill Cemetery, 160 Midway Road, Middletown, NY.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019