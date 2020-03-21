|
|
Patricia Conway Vickers
November 21, 1958 - March 8, 2020
Titusville, FL
Patricia Conway Vickers, 61, resident of Titusville, Florida, passed away on Sunday, March 8th in Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Vickers was born in Monticello, NY on November 21st, 1958 to Madeline Conway and the late Bill Conway. She grew up in Rockhill, NY
After graduation from Monticello High School, she worked for the AT&T phone company for a short time. She then decided that Florida is where she wanted to relocate. Miami and West Palm Beach were her first choices.
In Florida, she met and married Arthur H. Jacobs and had two children. They were later divorced. She continued working for AT&T and traveled to several states until her retirement. In West Palm Beach she met and married Joseph Vickers and they moved to Titusville. They were later divorced.
She was a member of St. Theresa's Church in Titusville, as well as Elevation Church in Melbourne. She was very active in the community and participated in a long list of organizations. She was also a very loving, funny, generous, thoughtful and caring person who would always remember to send a card on a loved one's birthday. Her generosity extended beyond the grave as even in her death her organs were donated, so that someone else could live. She will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. She enjoyed most, her family, shopping, sharing with friends, the beach and her loving cats.
She is survived by her mother, Madeline Conway of Lake Wales, FL; her brother, Michael Conway of Rockhill, NY; son, Daniel Jacobs; her daughter and son-in-law, Samantha and Hezekiah Morales; a granddaughter, Isabella "Bella" Jacobs, a grandson, Hezekiah Morales II, and an army of friends.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020