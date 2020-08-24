Patricia D. Nicholson

April 3, 1934 - August 11, 2020

Formerly of Newburgh, NY

Patricia D. Nicholson, RN, BSN, MSN, formerly of Newburgh, NY, went to the Heart of God, August 11, 2020 at Cedar Crest, Pompton Plains, NJ.

She was born April 3, 1934 in Philadelphia, PA to Patrick Nicholson and Bridget McGowan.

Patricia earned her BSN at Hunter College and her MSN at Boston College. She was a Little Sister of the Assumption for 30 years.

She taught Nursing at Mount St. Mary College in Newburgh for four years and then was a Nurse Teacher at Temple Hill in the Newburgh School District. She was a member of the NTA, NYSUT, and VOTFNJ. She was loving and caring with a wonderful sense of humor.

Patricia was predeceased by five brothers and has a number of nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her friend, Louise Mancinelli, formerly of Newburgh, NY.

The services are private.

Memorial donations may be to your charity or to the Resident Care Fund, 1 Cedar Crest Village Drive, Pompton Plains NJ 07444.

Arrangements are by the Neptune Cremation Society, Paramus, NJ.



