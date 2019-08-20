|
|
Patricia E. Hall
November 28, 1959 - August 17, 2019
Wurtsboro, NY
Patricia Estelle Hall of Wurtsboro passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown. She was 59.
The daughter of the late Rochester Hall Sr. and Florence Johnson Hall, she was born November 28, 1959 in Newark, NJ.
Patricia Hall was a Member of First Church of Christ, Scientist, Boston, MA. Patricia was also a Christian Science Nurse, serving at Ten Acre Foundation, Princeton NJ, High Ridge House, Riverdale, NY, and Lynn House in Virginia.
Survivors include a daughter: Courtny L. Boston and her husband, Kevin of Lawrenceville, GA, and his daughter, Kaylah Boston; grandchild: Kevin Elisha Boston; three brothers: Rochester Hall Jr. of Riverdale, the Bronx, NY, Paris R. Hall Sr. and his wife Hollie of Wurtsboro, NY, and Michael Hall of Stamford, CT; two sisters: Martha Dismont of Pembroke, Bermuda, and Marsha L. Hall of Brunswick, Maine; niece: Aruna Dismont of Pembroke, Bermuda; nephews: Paris R. Hall Jr., his wife, Abigail, and daughters, Zahra and Emory of Ossining, NY; Keenan Hall and his wife, Lauren of Scotchtown, NY; aunts: Anna Butler of Orange NJ, Pearl Hall of Newark, NJ, and numerous cousins and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Cynthia; and a brother, Nelson.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, August 24 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Community Church of Wurtsboro with a service starting at 11 a.m. at the Community Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: The Patricia Hall Memorial Fund.
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019