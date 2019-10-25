|
Patricia E. MacInnes
March 15, 1945 - October 14, 2019
Monroe, NY
Patricia E. MacInnes passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Buckingham Care & Rehab Center in Norwood, New Jersey. She was 74 years old. Daughter of the late Patrick and Eileen Kerley Foley, Patricia was born in Bronx, NY on March 15, 1945.
Patricia was a patient service coordinator for Alpha Net in Coral Gables, FL. She worked with patients from the NY and NJ area who had Alpha One just like herself. She was involved in Bible studies at Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, and at Calvary Chapel Grace Fellowship in Tuxedo, NY. Patricia was an avid swimmer, walked daily and enjoyed reading.
Survivors include her husband, Donald at home; daughter, Jennifer MacInnes Moore and her husband, Scott and their children, Danny and Abigail of Newport, VT; son, James MacInnes and his wife, Catherine and their children, Patrick: Colin, Ryan and Catie of Castle Rock, CO. She is also survived by her sisters, Betty D'Avi of Wykoff, NJ, Susan Spruill of Mahopac, NY; and her cousins, Tara and Carl Perino, both of New Jersey and cousin, Matthew Cullen of Pelham Manor, NY, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service in Patricia's honor will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 24 at Calvary Chapel Grace Fellowship, 549 Route 17, Tuxedo, NY 10987. Fellowship will immediately follow. A memorial Mass for Patricia will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 25 at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY 10950, followed by interment at the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Rd., Goshen, NY 10924. A memorial luncheon will follow at the Thayer Hotel at West Point, 674 Thayer Road, West Point, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Alpha One Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, FL 33134.
Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950 845-782-8185. www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019