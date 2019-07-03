|
|
Patricia Elizabeth Segal
April 26, 1951 - July 2, 2019
Ellenville, NY
Patricia Elizabeth Segal of Ellenville, NY passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center. She was 68 years old. Patricia was born on April 26, 1951 in Nyack, NY; she was the daughter of the late Marjorie Gilmore Gulifield.
Patricia had worked as a security guard for the Ellenville Central Schools. She also helped run the Advantage After School Program for children. Patricia was well respected by the students and faculty for being able to diffuse any situation with ease. She had an amazing connection with the students, not only was she nurturing and caring, but was a mentor to so many of them.
Patricia held a special place in her heart for children and touched the lives of many. She will be deeply missed.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband, Richard Segal; her daughter Erica Mason; her daughter-in-law, Lisa Hoff; her brother, George Gulifield; her adopted sons: Thomas Savaglio, Carlos Gonzalez, Paulie Perretta and Matthew Mackie as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son Daren Segal and her brothers, Harold and Quentin Gulifield.
Visiting will be held from Noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 5th with a celebration of her life immediately following at Loucks Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Fantinekill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are under the guidance of Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville 845-647-4343; to leave a personal condolence for the family please visit www.loucksfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 3 to July 4, 2019