Patricia Evelyn Teut
1937 - 2020
Patricia Evelyn Teut
December 23, 1937 - July 6, 2020
Middletown, NY
Patricia Evelyn Teut of Middletown, NY died Monday, July 6, 2020 surrounded by family. She was 82. She was born December 23, 1937 in Secaucus, NJ, the daughter of the late Henry Teut and the late Evelyn Sleith Teut Conzelman.
Surviving are her son, Anthony Goff and his wife, Sharon of Matamoras, PA; daughter, Robin Cooper of Glen Spey, NY; son, Curt Van Riper and his wife, Annie of Port Richey, FL; nine grandchildren: Caitlin Diaz, Lauren Goff, Matthew Goff, Geralyn Hendrick, Diana Barile, William Cooper, Curt Van Riper Jr., Lewis Van Riper, and Avelyn Van Riper; seven great grandchildren. Patricia was predeceased by her two brothers, John Teut and Henry Teut; and son-in-law, Gerald P. Cooper.
There will be no visitation.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
A private cremation was held at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
A burial of cremains will be held in Glen Spey Cemetery, Glen Spey, NY, at a later date.
Contributions may be made in memory of Patricia to Karen Ann Quinlan Memorial Foundation, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis.845-856-5191. For additional information or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gray-Parker Funeral Home
100 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-5191
