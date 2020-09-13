Patricia "Pat" Gardiner
September 12, 2020
Washingtonville, NY
Patricia "Pat" Gardiner went to be with The Lord on September 12th, 2020, at the age of 86.
Pat was born in the Melrose Park, Illinois. She moved to New York in her late 20s where she married her late husband, Robert and they founded their loving family comprised of son Robby and daughter Kelly. They remained married until Robert's death earlier this year and would have celebrated 55 years this past September 11th.
Pat enjoyed her professional work as an administrative assistant but her primary personal joy was found in her family. Pat had a love for the ocean and anything having to do with the beach. She would visit the jersey shore as much as she could. She was a classical movie buff and enjoyed any old movie especially with John Wayne.
She leaves her daughter, Kelly; her son-in-law, Les; her son, Robert Jr.; her three nephews: Ricky, Denny and Scotty in Illinois and three nieces: Diane, Tracy and Tara. She is preceded in death by her mother, Gertrude, father Richard; sisters, Audrey and Sissy; cousin, Diane; nephew, Stevie and husband, Robert Sr.
The viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m on Tuesday, September 15th at David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North Street, Washingtonville.
Funeral arrangements are provided by David T. Ferguson Funeral Home in Washingtonville; to leave an online condolence please visit www.davidtfergusonfh.com