|
|
Patricia Gayle Poptanich
April 14, 1954 - January 26, 2020
Jeffersonville, NY
Patricia Gayle Poptanich of Jeffersonville, NY, formerly of Wallkill, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Westchester County Medical Center in Valhalla, NY. She was 65.
The daughter of the late George and Joyce Cowton, she was born April 14, 1954 in Cornwall, NY.
Pat is a Past President of the Orange County Cooperative Extension - Leaders Association; she is a Past Secretary of the Wallkill Volunteer Ambulance Corp.; she had been a 4-H Leader for many years; and she had trained and showed dogs. She was a long time officer of the Companion Dog Training Club and a founding member of the Orange County Sporting Dog Club. Her most precious time was spent with her beloved grandchildren.
Survivors include her devoted husband of 46 years, Joseph Poptanich, Jr.; one son, Andrew Poptanich and his wife, Leslie of Roscoe, NY; one daughter, Stacey Poptanich of Roscoe, NY; three grandchildren, Annabelle Creamer, Abigail Creamer and Gregory Poptanich.
Memorial services will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Harris Funeral Home, Railroad Ave., Roscoe, NY. Pastor Anthony Ciaccio will officiate.
Memorial contributions in Patricia's name may be made to the Jeffersonville Vol. First Aid Squad, P. O. Box 396, Jeffersonville, NY 12748.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, Railroad Ave., Roscoe, NY. 607-498-4929 or 845-439-5200 www. Harris-FH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020