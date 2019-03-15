|
|
Patricia "Pat" Gerry
February 24, 2019
Formerly of Ferndale, NY
Patricia "Pat" Gerry of Delray Beach, FL formerly of Ferndale, NY, passed away February 24, 2019 at her home in Delray Beach, FL. She was 85 years old. She was born in Illinois.
Pat was a former dancer and spent her early years in San Diego, CA. She relocated to Sullivan County in the late 60s, and was employed at the world famous Grossinger's Hotel. During this time she met Paul Gerry, a well-known photographer and recording studio owner – they married and worked and traveled together. She provided excellent care during his lengthy illness before he passed away on January 28, 1996.
Survivors include Larry O'Brien, her devoted partner of many years of Delray Beach, FL; her son, Clarke Twelvetree of NC; her daughter, Valerie Fersch and her companion, Lloyd Broucher of White Lake, NY; her brother-in-law, Alan Gerry and his wife, Sandra and their children and many grandchildren; her dear brother-in-law and traveling companion after Paul's death, Maurice Gerry; and her many friends in Sullivan County, NY and Delray Beach, FL.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on August 6, 2019 in the home of Maurice Gerry in Ferndale, NY.
Memorial contributions in Pat's name may be made to Catskill Animal Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 522 Liberty, New York 12754.
Local arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY 845-292-0001 or 845-439-5200 www.Harris-FH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019